Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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25.07.2026 12:15:00
What Greg Abel Might Do With Berkshire Hathaway's Massive Cash Pile
Obviously, nobody owns a functioning crystal ball. So, take any predictions about someone else's future actions with a grain of salt. You can make educated guesses, however, based on a person's past patterns and current situations.With that as the backdrop, what is relatively new Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO Greg Abel apt to do with the $397 billion in liquidity he hasn't yet used? Here are three pretty good bets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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