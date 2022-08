What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and its recently announced partnership with BlackRock (NYSE: BLK). The partnership will bring its institutional crypto solution, Coinbase Prime, to BlackRock's end-to-end investment management platform, Aladdin. But the partnership may not be the only thing bringing the stock price up. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of August 4, 2022. The video was published on August 4, 2022.Continue reading