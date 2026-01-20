Viking Therapeutics Aktie
What Happened to Viking Therapeutics in 2025, And Is it a Buy for 2026?
Investors in biotechnology company Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) had a rollercoaster ride in 2025, driven by clinical trial data, or rather, the perception of the clinical trial data. Let's take a brief look at what happened and how the stock is shaping up for 2026. The narrative around the company is dominated by its lead pipeline drug, VK2735. It's a Dual GLP-1/GIP agonist in development for diabetes and, more importantly from a financial perspective, obesity. It's set to compete with well-known blockbuster weight-loss drugs, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide).VK2735 is being developed in both subcutaneous (under the skin) and oral forms. The oral version is especially appealing because many patients prefer pills over injections, pills can be stored at room temperature, and they are easier to take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
