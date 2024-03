What Happens If Fisker Is Delisted?

It's rough out there in the electric vehicle (EV) industry lately, especially for start-up companies with dwindling cash, weak demand, and low production capacity. Not only are Fisker 's (NYSE: FSR) losses piling up, so are the negative developments. Those recently culminated in a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company could be at risk of being delisted.Briefly, here is what has been going wrong with the young EV maker, and what it would mean for shareholders if it were to be delisted.To say Fisker is facing challenges would be a severe understatement. The company recently reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $463 million, while the cash and cash equivalents on its books dwindled to a meager $396 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel