Answer Holdings Aktie

Answer Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006

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07.05.2026 10:34:00

What Happens to Nvidia Stock If the AI Build-Out Slows Down? Here's My Answer.

When looking at the recent earnings increases from some of the most prominent growth stocks, the effect of artificial intelligence (AI) is nothing short of spectacular. Although such numbers do not reflect the entire company, Microsoft reported 40% Azure cloud growth yearly, and 63% for Google's parent company, Alphabet.For now, most of that growth depends on AI and, by extension, the AI accelerators designed by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That fostered 65% revenue growth for the company in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25).Nonetheless, as longtime chip-stock investors know, the industry is cyclical, and an eventual downturn is inevitable. Thus, a question for investors is what happens to Nvidia stock if AI growth slows down? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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