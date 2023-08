What Happens to Student Loan Debt When You Get Married or Divorced?

Here are some facts: There were about 2.4 million weddings in 2022, meaning that 4.8 million people got married. Meanwhile, more than 43 million people in America are carrying student loans totaling nearly $1.8 trillion. It's easy to see that plenty of people with student loans are getting married.Not all marriages last, though: It's estimated that in America, between 35% and 50% of first marriages end in divorce. In 2021, there were close to 700,000 divorces. So it's reasonable to assume that plenty of people getting divorced are still saddled with student loans.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel