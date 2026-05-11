Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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12.05.2026 00:31:00
What Happens to Taiwan Semiconductor Stock if the AI Build-Out Slows Down? Here's My Answer.
Few companies have benefited more from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The Taiwan-based foundry fabricates the vast majority of the world's most advanced chips, including the graphics processing units (GPUs) and custom accelerators that hyperscalers like Microsoft and Alphabet use to train and run AI models. Up nearly 150% over the past year and trading at about $412 per share as of this writing, the stock arguably has already priced in much of the good news.But what happens if the AI build-out cools off?Management has been clear that demand for TSMC's leading-edge silicon remains extremely robust. Still, the company's growth -- and its rich valuation -- depend heavily on a small group of customers spending vast sums to build out AI infrastructure. If that spending plateaus or pulls back, TSMC could take a hit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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