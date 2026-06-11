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11.06.2026 09:18:00
What Happens to Your Social Security if You Keep Working Past 67
For many older Americans, age 67 marks a big milestone. It's full retirement age for Social Security, which means you can take benefits without a reduction to your monthly checks.But it's not a given that you'll want to stop working once you turn 67. You may decide to stay in the labor force because you enjoy what you do, you crave social interaction, or you're not so thrilled with the amount of money you've saved for retirement and want to boost your IRA or 401(k).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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