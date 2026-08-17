|
17.08.2026 13:45:00
What History Reveals About Buying the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in Volatile Markets
S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) performance and stock market volatility generally aren't good friends. When volatility picks up, it usually coincides with falling stock prices.Thankfully, investors haven't had to deal with a lot of it in 2026. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) fell by around 9% during the early stages of the Iran war. But beyond that, pullbacks of even 4% have been uncommon.That's not the norm, though. Corrections of 10% to 15% are pretty common and typically occur every one to two years. Even those kinds of pullbacks can feel painful and cause investors to alter their long-term investment plans. That tends to be the wrong thing to do. A lot of folks end up selling only after stocks have declined and fail to get back in the market until the recovery is already well underway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX bleibt in Sichtweite seines Rekordhochs -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigt sich im Montagshandel kaum verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist ebenfalls wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Käufer prägten zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.