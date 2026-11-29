It's been several days since Anthropic's (NASDAQ:ANT) initial public offering. But, there's still plenty of post-IPO volatility ... most of it bearish. As of the latest look this young ticker is now trading just a bit below its IPO price of $83 per share, and well below its first price as a publicly-traded stock of $111.50.

None of it's terribly surprising, of course. Most new stocks are volatile immediately after their IPOs, and artificial intelligence stocks like this one have been especially erratic of late as investors rethink the industry's potential revenue and profits relative to its capital requirements. Investors are still trying to figure out what ANT is worth based on an opportunity that's anything but clear.

The thing is, this sort of fundamental debate is largely just subtext being used by investors looking for a reason to be bullish or a reason to be bearish on Anthropic; priced at 20 times this year's expected revenue of $54.7 billion, there's no reasonable fundamental argument to be made here. As is so often the case shortly after an initial public offering, for the time being it's the speculators that remain in control of this ticker's price.

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