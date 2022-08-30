What If Media Group is Named to Distinguished Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

For the 6th Time, What If Media Group Appears on the Inc. 5000

Ranking No. 2,967 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 182%

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What If Media Group comes in at No. 2,967 on this year's Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the sixth consecutive year." said Josh Gillon, CEO of What If Group. "This acknowledgment underscores the incredible momentum we have created in our business, and we look forward to continued growth and operational expansion in the rapidly evolving digital marketing industry."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"I'm so proud of our achievement to consistently evolve and grow with each passing year. Our 'one-step-ahead' mentality really comes from our team always asking, 'What If?'," says Seth Gottlieb, President of What If Media Group. "Not only do we continue to enhance ARIA, our proprietary A.I. platform, leveraging our zero-party database, but we have also seen significant scale in our Advertiser base. This growth is a clear result[/outcome] of our partners' ability to recognize and appreciate the power of our targeted, performance-based technology."

Founded in 2012, What If Media Group is an award-winning, performance marketing company that enables the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale by leveraging the company's first-party, data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies from millions of consumer's ad interactions each day across multiple proprietary marketing channels. Headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, What If Media Group is also the recipient of multiple Crain's Fast 50 awards.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

