Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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19.03.2026 20:00:00

What if Netflix Becomes the Next Trillion-Dollar Stock?

It's impossible to argue that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) isn't one of the most disruptive companies of the century. It created the streaming video category, resulting in monster success. Shares have soared 26,440% in the past two decades (as of March 16).Today, Netflix holds a market cap of about $400 billion. What if the streaming pioneer becomes the next trillion-dollar stock?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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