Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
19.03.2026 20:00:00
What if Netflix Becomes the Next Trillion-Dollar Stock?
It's impossible to argue that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) isn't one of the most disruptive companies of the century. It created the streaming video category, resulting in monster success. Shares have soared 26,440% in the past two decades (as of March 16).Today, Netflix holds a market cap of about $400 billion. What if the streaming pioneer becomes the next trillion-dollar stock?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
|
19.03.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Netflix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Netflix-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.26
|Fokus auf den Kern: Warum Experten die Netflix-Aktie ohne Warner-Übernahme für attraktiver halten (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.26