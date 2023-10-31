|
What If Tesla Saw $1.8 Billion in Profit Evaporate? Here's How It Could Happen.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock isn't flying as high as it was earlier this year. A combination of the overall stock market pullback and disappointing third-quarter results have caused Tesla's share price to sink close to 30% below its July high.Investors were concerned with Tesla's shrinking profit in Q3, with net income plunging 44% year over year. The good news is that the company remains the most profitable electric-vehicle maker in the world. But what if Tesla saw $1.8 billion in profit evaporate? Here's how it could happen.Earnings can be distorted. There often are unusual gains and losses in quarterly earnings reports that muddy the waters for investors trying to understand a given company's financial health. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
