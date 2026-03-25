Blue Owl Capita a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPLU / ISIN: US09581B1035
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25.03.2026 19:42:34
What I'm Watching With Blue Owl Capital To See If They Beat The Market
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC), one of the largest business development companies (BDCs) in America, lost more than 40% of its value over the past 12 months. Let's see why this BDC underperformed the market and most of its peers -- and if it's still worth buying today.As a BDC, Blue Owl provides financing for "middle market" companies that struggle to secure loans from conventional banks because they're considered higher-risk clients. In exchange for taking on that risk, BDCs charge higher interest fees than banks. They're also obligated to pay out at least 90% of the taxable income as dividends to maintain a lower tax rate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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