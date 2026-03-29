The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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29.03.2026 20:15:00
What I'm Watching With Brookfield To See If They Beat The Market
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has an over 125 year history of investing its own money and investing on behalf of others. While it may not be a business that many investors know about today, like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), it is one that you will want to get to know. Here's what I'm watching at Brookfield Corporation to see if it beats the market.Brookfield Corporation isn't hiding its aspirations. It wants to operate more like Berkshire Hathaway and Berkshire clone Markel (NYSE: MKL). Both of those businesses are insurance companies, but they have a unique focus on investing. Effectively, Berkshire and Markel use the premiums they collect to fund their investments. It has been a highly successful business model for both companies, with each of them handily outpacing the S&P 500 index over the long term. That's why Brookfield wants to travel down this path, too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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