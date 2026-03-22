The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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22.03.2026 23:15:00
What I'm Watching With Western Union To See If They Beat The Market
Western Union (NYSE: WU) has an iconic, trusted name and a business dating back to the mid-1800s. That didn't protect the company from competitors who used the internet to offer lower costs and easier-to-access money transfer services. Since 2020, Western Union's stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value. But a turning point for the business could be on the horizon.Wall Street didn't miss any memos; Western Union's revenues have been heading lower for years. There was a slight uptick during the coronavirus pandemic, but demand for its services has clearly been in decline. Earnings, meanwhile, have been volatile.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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