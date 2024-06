What Intel Investors Need to Know About Lunar Lake

It's only been about seven months since Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) launched its Meteor Lake laptop CPUs (central processing units). Meteor Lake chips were the first PC CPUs from Intel to include built-in artificial intellience (AI) accelerators, the first to use the Intel 4 manufacturing process, the first to opt for a disaggregated multitile architecture, and the first to use Intel's Foveros advanced packaging technology at scale.Meteor Lake was a stepping stone for Intel as it worked to regain its edge against rival AMD, ward off threats from chips based on Arm Holdings' technology, and plant its flag in the AI PC market. Intel's Lunar Lake laptop CPUs will build on that foundation when they become available in the third quarter, early enough for dozens of systems to flood the market in the lead-up to the holiday season.Intel is moving fast by launching Lunar Lake less than a year after Meteor Lake. While Meteor Lake was a solid product, Lunar Lake has the potential to be a game changer for Intel.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel