|
24.08.2022 19:08:27
What Investors Are Watching With Ethereum, as This Token Pushes Higher Today
As investors continue to wade in the choppy cryptocurrency waters, a few top tokens continue to generate most of the interest in this sector. Among the key tokens of note for most has been Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), given this crypto's long-awaited merge, which will shift the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake network and transform the largest decentralized finance ecosystem in substantial ways.As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Ethereum has moved 2.8% higher over the past 24 hours. Much of this move higher appears to be tied to the upcoming Ethereum merge, which now officially has a semi-hard date of mid-September to be completed.We're now approximately a week past the Goerli testnet merge, which was a success. However, investors have been looking forward to the next step in the official merge process, which is the TTD (or Terminal Total Difficulty), the final stage in the shift to proof-of-stake. Recent reports indicate that the TTD for this merge should be 58750000000000000000000, with many approximating Sept. 15-16 as the likely date range for the shift.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TOKEN CORPmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TOKEN CORPmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TOKEN CORP
|9 160,00
|0,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.