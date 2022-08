What Investors Are Watching With Ethereum, as This Token Pushes Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As investors continue to wade in the choppy cryptocurrency waters, a few top tokens continue to generate most of the interest in this sector. Among the key tokens of note for most has been Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), given this crypto's long-awaited merge, which will shift the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake network and transform the largest decentralized finance ecosystem in substantial ways.As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Ethereum has moved 2.8% higher over the past 24 hours. Much of this move higher appears to be tied to the upcoming Ethereum merge, which now officially has a semi-hard date of mid-September to be completed.We're now approximately a week past the Goerli testnet merge, which was a success. However, investors have been looking forward to the next step in the official merge process, which is the TTD (or Terminal Total Difficulty), the final stage in the shift to proof-of-stake. Recent reports indicate that the TTD for this merge should be 58750000000000000000000, with many approximating Sept. 15-16 as the likely date range for the shift.