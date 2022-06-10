|
What Investors Could Expect From Salesforce Moving Forward
A successful company eventually reaches the point where its best growth days fall behind it, and investors must grapple with what the stock will be moving forward. Enterprise software company Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) could be in the beginning stages of this soul-searching process with investors. The company was one of the first successful software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks and has generated staggering 4,300% gains over its lifetime.The company's $180 billion market cap could make the next 4,300% very difficult, but here are three reasons why Salesforce.com is still a stock worth buying today.Salesforce.com started as a customer relationship manager (CRM), helping companies store information about customers, follow leads, and track their sales process. The company's cloud-based product was a hit, and it's been the world's No. 1 CRM software by revenue for the past nine years.Continue reading
