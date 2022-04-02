What Investors Missed in Chewy's Q4 Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors weren't thrilled with the latest earnings report from Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). The stock dove immediately following the fourth-quarter announcement, covering the selling period through late January as sales and earnings missed expectations.Chewy's executive team said the shortfall was driven by demand and supply-chain pressures for pet supplies that should ease over the next few quarters. But fiscal 2022 will still reflect progress toward management's ambitious sales and profitability goals.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading