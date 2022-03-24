|
24.03.2022 15:15:00
What Investors Need to Know About This $2 Billion Marijuana Company Acquisition
Concurrent with the release of its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) made a monster announcement: It has struck a deal to acquiring fellow marijuana company Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF). According to the two companies, by combining in the deal they are creating the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the U.S. So this is quite a big piece of news in the pot industry. Here's a rundown of its particulars.When companies about to merge use the term "largest," we should always take it with a degree of skepticism. Cresco and Columbia, which published a joint press release on their arrangement, said that together they will form this country's No. 1 MSO in terms of pro forma revenue (over $1.4 billion combined in the fourth quarter of last year).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!