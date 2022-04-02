What Investors Need to Know About Trulieve's Q4 Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNFF) has not the been the most talked-about marijuana company over the past week or so. The big news affecting the sector was the looming vote in the House of Representatives on legalizing the drug at the federal level. And in the days prior to that, watercooler talk about the weed industry centered on Cresco Labs' acquisition of peer Columbia Care.So even the most astute pot industry observers could be forgiven for missing the fact that Trulieve reported a fresh set of quarterly figures on Wednesday. Here's how it did.Bolstered by its acquisition of Arizona-based peer Harvest Health & Recreation, Trulieve's fourth-quarter revenue shot 81% higher on a year-over-year basis, and 36% quarter-over-quarter, to just over $305 million.