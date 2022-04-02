|
02.04.2022 11:26:00
What Investors Need to Know About Trulieve's Q4 Results
Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNFF) has not the been the most talked-about marijuana company over the past week or so. The big news affecting the sector was the looming vote in the House of Representatives on legalizing the drug at the federal level. And in the days prior to that, watercooler talk about the weed industry centered on Cresco Labs' acquisition of peer Columbia Care.So even the most astute pot industry observers could be forgiven for missing the fact that Trulieve reported a fresh set of quarterly figures on Wednesday. Here's how it did.Bolstered by its acquisition of Arizona-based peer Harvest Health & Recreation, Trulieve's fourth-quarter revenue shot 81% higher on a year-over-year basis, and 36% quarter-over-quarter, to just over $305 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!