ABM Industries Aktie
WKN: 857218 / ISIN: US0009571003
|
09.01.2026 16:03:30
What Investors Should Know About a $13 Million Exit From ABM Industries Stock
On Thursday, Houston-based Goodman Financial disclosed it had fully exited its position in ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), selling 283,456 shares in a transaction estimated at $13.07 million.An SEC filing released Thursday shows Goodman Financial Corp sold its entire position in ABM Industries, reducing its holdings by 283,456 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.07 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter.Top holdings following the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABM Industries
|
16.12.25
|Ausblick: ABM Industries informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.09.25
|Ausblick: ABM Industries vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)