WKN: 857218 / ISIN: US0009571003

09.01.2026 16:03:30

What Investors Should Know About a $13 Million Exit From ABM Industries Stock

On Thursday, Houston-based Goodman Financial disclosed it had fully exited its position in ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), selling 283,456 shares in a transaction estimated at $13.07 million.An SEC filing released Thursday shows Goodman Financial Corp sold its entire position in ABM Industries, reducing its holdings by 283,456 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.07 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter.Top holdings following the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu ABM Industries

