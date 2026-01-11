AnaptysBio Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJ8C / ISIN: US0327241065
11.01.2026 17:39:27
What Investors Should Know About a $163K AnaptysBio Insider Sale
Paul F. Lizzul, the chief medical officer of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), reported the direct sale of 3,650 shares of the company for a total consideration of approximately $163,191.50 on Thursday, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($44.71); post-transaction value calculated using Thursday holdings and the trade-date close price.AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel antibody therapeutics for inflammatory and immunological conditions. The company leverages strategic collaborations and licensing agreements to advance its pipeline and monetize its intellectual property. With a focused portfolio and partnerships with industry leaders, AnaptysBio aims to address significant unmet medical needs in immunology and inflammation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
