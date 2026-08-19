Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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19.08.2026 19:12:10
What Investors Should Know About Sea Limited COO Gang Ye Selling 50,000 Shares for $5.9 Million
Gang Ye, COO of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), sold 50,000 Class A ordinary shares at a weighted average price of $118.70 per share, totaling approximately $5.9 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($118.70); post-transaction value based on Aug. 18, 2026, market close ($116.26).Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator with a $69.8 billion market capitalization and TTM revenues of $27.7 billion, leveraging its diversified portfolio across gaming, e-commerce, and fintech to capture growth opportunities in high-growth emerging markets. The company's integrated ecosystem creates cross-selling opportunities and network effects, positioning it as a dominant player in Southeast Asia and enabling expansion into Latin American markets. With 102,700 employees and operations spanning multiple continents, Sea Limited benefits from significant scale advantages and a proven ability to monetize digital services across diverse consumer segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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