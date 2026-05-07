Universal Insurance Holdings Aktie
WKN: 911236 / ISIN: US91359V1070
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07.05.2026 02:07:17
What Investors Should Know About This Universal Insurance Holdings Insider Sale
Sean P. Downes, Executive Chairman of Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE), reported the direct sale of 20,000 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $794,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.69); post-transaction value based on April 29, 2026 market close ($39.69).* One-year performance is calculated using April 29, 2026, as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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