Universal Insurance Holdings Aktie

Universal Insurance Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 911236 / ISIN: US91359V1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.05.2026 02:07:17

What Investors Should Know About This Universal Insurance Holdings Insider Sale

Sean P. Downes, Executive Chairman of Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE), reported the direct sale of 20,000 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $794,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.69); post-transaction value based on April 29, 2026 market close ($39.69).* One-year performance is calculated using April 29, 2026, as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.