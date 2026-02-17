AS ONE Aktie

AS ONE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.02.2026 16:06:33

What Investors Should Know as One Fund Sells $11 Million of Cavco Industries Stock

On February 13, 2026, Ashford Capital Management disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it reduced its position in Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19,607 shares, an estimated $11.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Ashford Capital Management sold 19,607 shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of this trade was $11.11 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. The fund's remaining stake was 28,412 shares, with the quarter-end position valued at $16.78 million. The net position change, reflecting both trades and stock price movements, was $11.10 million.Cavco Industries is a leading U.S. producer of manufactured and modular homes, operating through an extensive retail and distribution network. The company leverages strong brand recognition and diversified product offerings to address affordable housing needs and specialty commercial projects. Its integrated approach, which includes financial services and insurance, supports a resilient business model and positions Cavco as a key player in the residential construction sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AS ONE CORP

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AS ONE CORP

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AS ONE CORP 2 202,00 -1,26% AS ONE CORP
Cavco Industries IncShs 585,29 -0,86% Cavco Industries IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Wall Street schließt stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Der japanische Aktien gab am Dienstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen