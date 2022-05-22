|
22.05.2022 15:00:00
What Investors Want to Hear From Ulta Beauty Next Week
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) stock has been a standout winner in an ugly market. Shares are outperforming the S&P 500 in 2022. They're trouncing the broad market over the past year too while beating out many retail peers.Investors were pleased with the beauty products specialist's full-year fiscal 2021 earnings report, which showed solid momentum heading into 2022. But that optimism will be tested in a few days when management issues its latest operating update and refreshes its outlook for the current fiscal year.Let's take a closer look at what to expect in that announcement, which is set for release on Thursday, May 26.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!