What Is a Fiat Wallet?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Considering adding cryptocurrency to your portfolio? There’s a lot of new terminology you may need to learn to work crypto platforms, including the concept of “fiat currency” and a fiat wallet.When you step into the world of cryptocurrency, you’ll meet a lot of new terms. Fiat is one that’s really important to know before you get in very deep. Fiat currency, simply put, is currency that’s controlled by a government, as opposed to cryptocurrency, which is decentralized and generally controlled by the owners of the currency.Fiat currency is money that most of us interact with every day and that we use to pay our bills and participate in the consumer economy. Most fiat currencies today get their values from central banks, but at one point, many were based on the value of reserve assets, such as gold or silver.Continue reading