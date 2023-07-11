|
What Is a Zero-Sum Game?
A zero-sum game is a conceptual framework to describe a competition where one party’s gains come at the expense of another party. It’s a metaphor that is often used in business to describe a battle over market share between two companies or when one decision counteracts another due to trade-offs. It can also describe a personal or relationship dilemma where the benefit of one decision is erased by its costs.A zero-sum game is a mathematical concept meaning that the sum of gains and losses for both parties zero out or negate each other.The phrase is based on classical game theory, where one person’s win means that another has lost, producing a net gain of zero.Continue reading
