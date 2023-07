What Is an International Bank Account Number (IBAN)?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Transferring money between domestic bank accounts requires a little know-how about how routing and bank account numbers work, but if you’re looking to perform an international transaction, you’ll need a bit more information than that.Transferring money between domestic banks can be an easy and fast process since the banks in a single country follow the same rules and procedures. Many large American banks have even banded together to create a quick and accurate payment system to simplify bank-to-bank transfers even more.Continue reading