25.02.2022 12:00:00
What is Apache Kafka? Scalable event streaming
Apache Kafka, originally developed at LinkedIn, is one of the most mature platforms for event streaming. Adjuncts to Kafka include Apache Flink, Apache Samza, Apache Spark, Apache Storm, Databricks, and Ververica. Alternatives to Kafka include Amazon Kinesis, Apache Pulsar, Azure Stream Analytics, Confluent, and Google Cloud Dataflow.
