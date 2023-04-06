|
What Is Bid and Ask?
If you’ve ever looked up a stock quote, you’ve probably seen bid and ask prices. The bid price is the price investors are willing to pay for an asset. The ask price is the price at which investors are willing to sell the asset. The spread represents the difference between the two prices.Bid and ask is a two-point price quotation that shows you the best price investors are willing to offer for a transaction. The bid is the highest price buyers are willing to pay for a financial security, such as a stock, at a given point in time. The ask is the price at which the investor is willing to sell the security. A bid price is almost always lower than an ask price.The difference between bid and ask is called the bid-ask spread. If a stock’s bid price is $20 and the ask price is $20.10, the bid-ask spread is $0.10.Continue reading
