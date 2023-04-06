Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 16:34:47

What Is Bid and Ask?

If you’ve ever looked up a stock quote, you’ve probably seen bid and ask prices. The bid price is the price investors are willing to pay for an asset. The ask price is the price at which investors are willing to sell the asset. The spread represents the difference between the two prices.Bid and ask is a two-point price quotation that shows you the best price investors are willing to offer for a transaction. The bid is the highest price buyers are willing to pay for a financial security, such as a stock, at a given point in time. The ask is the price at which the investor is willing to sell the security. A bid price is almost always lower than an ask price.The difference between bid and ask is called the bid-ask spread. If a stock’s bid price is $20 and the ask price is $20.10, the bid-ask spread is $0.10.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bid Corporation Limitedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bid Corporation Limitedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bid Corporation Limited 22,65 7,75% Bid Corporation Limited

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen