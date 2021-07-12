What is Catspaw? Bluestone Experts Edwards Slate and Stone Explain How Catspaw Can Help Identify Different Types of Bluestone

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone is a popular material for a variety of projects: outdoor settings, buildings, driveways, and more. One of the most coveted features in high-quality bluestone pavers is catspaw. But what is catspaw and why is it so sought after? Edwards Slate and Stone, providers and installers of bluestone pavers Melbourne wide, have the answers.

Catspaw refers to the small holes that are seen on the surface of bluestone. They appear in reaction to the heat, gas, and pressure emitted by the volcanoes in which the bluestone is formed. The name is a nod to the shape of the holes, which resemble a cat's paw. This naturally occurring phenomenon is highly sought after in bluestone tiles as it adds character and charm to every project.

From a visual standpoint, catspaw is considered ideal when it is found to cover approximately 20 percent of a bluestone tile and the holes are round or oval-shaped. This is generally thought to be the perfect aesthetic for catspaw. If the stone has smaller, rounder holes that are scattered fairly evenly over the entire surface of the stone, builders and landscapers tend to avoid those tiles as they are not usually as visually appealing.

Catspaw is not just a great aesthetic feature - it can also help determine the quality and type of a bluestone paver, explain Edwards Slate and Stone. There are three main types of bluestone: Australian, Vietnamese and Chinese. There are various ways to tell each type of bluestone apart - catspaw is one simple identifier.

Edwards Slate and Stone reveal that typically, Australian bluestone has a distribution of catspaw that is considered perfect by bluestone experts. This could likely be due to the fact that Australian bluestone is pure in its formation, not containing any secondary minerals. Since many bluestone projects prioritise visual qualities over durability or price point, Australian bluestone is often the bluestone of choice. This type can be found in projects that have used bluestone tiles Melbourne wide; iconic buildings all over the city, such as Melbourne Town Hall and St. Paul's Cathedral, are made from beautiful Australian bluestone.

A good quality bluestone, whether its from China or Vietnam, tends to contain 20% percent catspaw on its surface. This provides the bluestone tiles with a coveted distribution of catspaw. Of course the shape of the cats paw plays a large part in determining the final appearance of the bluestone once laid.

No matter the project, trust Edwards Slate and Stone to find a catspaw that suits every budget. Choose the bluestone tiles Melbourne residents rave about - contact Edwards Slate and Stone to get started on your project today.

