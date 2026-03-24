BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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24.03.2026 12:06:00
What Is Considered a Good Stock Dividend? 2 Healthcare Stocks Fit the Bill.
Even the most dedicated income investors often avoid healthcare titles, especially those in the high-capital-expenditures pharmaceutical sector. As ever, though, we can find exceptions.Here's a brief look at two that buck the sector's general trend by not only paying dividends regularly, but also raising them on a consistent basis. Say hello to AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).AbbVie is not only a steady and reliable dividend raiser, it's also a Dividend King -- one of the rare stocks that has done the raise dance at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running -- albeit with an asterisk, as it's a spinoff from storied pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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