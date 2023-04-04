What Is Cost Per Thousand (CPM)?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cost per thousand (CPM), also known as cost per mille, is a term used in digital advertising to describe the average price of an advertisement per 1,000 impressions. An impression is when someone sees the ad on a webpage, app, or streaming service. CPM is just one of several pricing options for digital advertising; other options include cost per click (CPC) and cost per action (CPA). Each serves their own purpose.Cost per thousand is the most common pricing method for digital advertisements, with advertisers paying every time an ad loads on a website, app, or streaming service. The big digital advertising companies, including Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) Facebook and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google offer advertisers the chance to bid on ad inventory with CPM pricing.Advertisers may be able to use certain targeting data to limit the audience that sees their ads, making each impression more effective for their campaign. In that case, however, they'll usually pay a higher CPM rate than an advertiser that's willing to show their ad to just about everyone. Still, it may be a more efficient use of their ad budget because they can achieve a higher click-through rate.