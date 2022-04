What Is Ethereum's "Difficulty Bomb" and Should Investors Be Worried?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since 2014, when Vitalik Buterin helped to create Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), he has known there was a problem: scalability. In Ethereum's white paper (the document that explains how the system is supposed to work), it says, "One common concern about Ethereum is the issue of scalability. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum suffers from the flaw that every transaction needs to be processed by every node in the network."Ethereum and more well-known cryptocurrency Bitcoin operate with a challenging system called proof of work (we'll explore this later). But Ethereum's founders didn't want to stay on the proof-of-work (PoW) system. That's why they created what's known as the "difficulty bomb." And this ticking time bomb is set to go off in June. Here's what this means and why investors can relax (well, at least somewhat). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading