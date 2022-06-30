|
30.06.2022 16:30:00
What Is Going on With PayPal's Stock?
Today's video focuses on bearish and bullish points about PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). PayPal's stock price has fallen over 60% year to date and over 75% from its 52-week high. Unfortunately, the company's primary source of revenue is transactions, and a slowdown in e-commerce and consumer spending can create a hurdle for revenue growth. Check out the short video below to learn more.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 29, 2022. The video was published on June 29, 2022.Continue reading
