What Is Going On With Tesla Stock?

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down 35% so far in 2024, and the stock is now down over the last three years. This was once one of the hottest stocks for investors, so what happened? In this video, Travis Hoium covers the stock's drop and why there may be more pain ahead.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 14, 2024. The video was published on March 15, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel