What is IaaS? A data center in the cloud packed with services

IaaS (infrastructure as a service) is a type of cloud computing that offers virtualized compute, storage, and networking wrapped together as a self-service platform upon which customers can deploy and run applications with minimal fuss.The household names of cloud computing—AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud—are IaaS providers. All three maintain giant data centers around the world that include tons of physical servers, storage systems, and networking equipment under a virtualization layer that enables cloud customers to allocate those resources in a highly automated manner.To read this article in full, please click here