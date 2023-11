What is national insurance and who will benefit from Jeremy Hunt’s cuts?

With national insurance at the centre of the autumn statement, we explain how this complicated UK tax worksPolitics live: Hunt says ‘silly’ to see tax cuts as election giveawayTax cuts favour richest 20%, thinktank analysis findsA big national insurance cut was the centrepiece measure of Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement – but just how much better off will UK employees really be?The chancellor is cutting the main rate of national insurance contributions paid by workers from 12% to 10% with effect from 6 January 2024, which he said would benefit 27 million people. He also announced changes to the national insurance paid by those who are self-employed. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel