The banking business certainly seems complicated on the surface. The major companies in the industry operate multiple profit centers while simultaneously managing the challenges that come with sheer size. Maintaining regulatory compliance is another aspect of the complex machine.

And yet, at its core, the banking business is philosophically simple -- banks aim to earn more in interest payments than they must pay in interest themselves. Everything else is ultimately a means to this end, or add-on revenue.

Here's a closer look at this core business metric you may know as net interest income, although we're even more interested in a derivative figure called net interest margin. Only a couple of big banks saw improvement in this measure during the third quarter.

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