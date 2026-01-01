Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
01.01.2026 15:35:00
What Is One of the Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?
Quantum computing, which leverages the probabilistic nature of quantum physics to accelerate certain types of computations exponentially, may be the next major technological revolution. While quantum computers aren't commercially useful today, a multitude of companies are aggressively pursuing that goal.Image source: Getty Images.Over the next decade, it's possible that quantum computers will be successfully applied to real-world applications as researchers continue to address outstanding challenges, such as error correction. Materials science, logistics, drug discovery, finance, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence are some areas where quantum computing can potentially have a significant impact. While there could be multiple winners, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is the best quantum computing stock to own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
