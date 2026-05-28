Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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28.05.2026 20:27:00
What Is One of the Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?
Aside from artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing has been one of the most talked-about technologies in recent years. On a simple, broad level, quantum computing is a new form of computing that can solve complex problems far more quickly and efficiently than a standard computer.Although the technology is far from what many hope and expect it to become, quantum computing stocks have surged in valuation (though they remain extremely volatile). However, they're far from created equal.If you're looking for a company poised to be a leader in the space for the next decade, look no further than Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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