What is Podman? The container engine replacing Docker

Podman is a container engine—a tool for developing, managing, and running containers and container images. Containers are standardized, self-contained software packages that hold all the elements necessary to run anywhere without the need for customization, including application code and supporting libraries. Container-based applications have revolutionized software development over the past decade, making distributed and cloud-based systems easy to deploy and maintain.Podman is a project from Red Hat that is open source and free to download. It is a relative newcomer to the containerization scene, with version 1.0 being released in 2019. Podman has since made great strides, and its rise has been compounded by the gradual decline of Docker, the project that in many ways created the world of containers as we know it today.To read this article in full, please click here