What is PyTorch? Python machine learning on GPUs

PyTorch is an open source, machine learning framework used for both research prototyping and production deployment. According to its source code repository, PyTorch provides two high-level features:Tensor computation (like NumPy) with strong GPU acceleration.Deep neural networks built on a tape-based autograd system.Originally developed at Idiap Research Institute, NYU, NEC Laboratories America, Facebook, and Deepmind Technologies, with input from the Torch and Caffe2 projects, PyTorch now has a thriving open source community. PyTorch 1.10, released in October 2021, has commits from 426 contributors, and the repository currently has 54,000 stars.