What is reactive programming? Programming with event streams

Reactive programming is an important facet of modern software development. It's often described as a paradigm, but what does that mean? A more useful description is that reactive programming is a way of looking at software as the interaction of event producers, observers, and modifiers. When properly applied, this approach yields powerful benefits to the composability, extensibility, and understandability of your code.Reactive programming is not a silver bullet, but it is a very valuable technique. It can help improve your application architectures in a wide range of scenarios, including real-time data processing, asynchronous programming, user interfaces, distributed systems, and more.