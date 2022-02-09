|
09.02.2022 21:24:55
What Is 'realityOS' And What Does It Mean For Apple Investors?
Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) highly anticipated augmented/virtual reality headset has reportedly been delayed to 2023, but new findings from the developer community has led to increased speculation. Initially reported by MacRumors, the operating system supporting Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset may be called "realityOS."What Happened: New references to "realityOS" were discovered in Apple's app store upload logs and open source code Wednesday morning.“What is Apple’s realityOS doing in the App Store upload logs? AR/VR confirmed?” iOS developer Rens Verhoeven said via Twitter. The reference confirms that it “has its own OS and binaries and ... has a realityOS simulator,” according to iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith.“#if ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
