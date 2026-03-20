Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
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20.03.2026 10:45:00
What Is the "Achilles Shield" and How Is Lockheed Martin Involved? Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Greece's air-defense capabilities will soon be getting an upgrade. That's the chief takeaway from the country's recent vote by the Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Armaments Programs and Contracts, anyway. It approved a 4 billion euro ($4.6 billion) investment in new defensive technologies like Israeli-made surface-to-air missiles, which are capable of better protecting the nation's skies and seas from a range of military threats, including aerial drones and enemy aircraft.Image source: Getty Images.This budgetary approval is only a small piece of the country's bigger-picture defensive spending plan. The overarching project -- often referred to as "Achilles Shield" since it was first proposed last year -- ultimately calls for $33 billion worth of military improvements to be completed by the mid-2030s, including the purchase of Italian-made and French-made naval vessels as well as upgrading 38 Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) F-16 fighter jets that are already being flown by Greece's air force. Longer term, the Mediterranean country also intends to begin upgrading its existing air bases, making them capable of servicing Lockheed Martin's newer F-35 fighter jets as part of its modernization efforts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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