11.04.2023 22:19:34
What Is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX)?
The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index, or VIX, is an index that gauges the volatility investors expect in the U.S. stock market. The index doesn't reflect current or recent stock volatility. Rather, it's a leading indicator that measures the level of stock market volatility expected by investors. In this article, we'll delve into what the VIX measures, how it's calculated, and whether you should use it in your investment decisions.You may hear the CBOE VIX referred to as the "fear gauge" or "fear index." Developed by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) in 1993, it measures how much fluctuation investors predict in the S&P 500 index over the next 30 days. A low VIX indicates that investors aren't predicting major price swings in the short term; a spike in the VIX means investors predict a spike in stock market volatility.We'll spare you the complicated math involved in the CBOE VIX formula. But to understand how the Volatility Index works, it's helpful to have a basic understanding of options trading. When you purchase options, you're buying the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell a stock at a specified date and price. For many traders, options are used for hedging. In times of uncertainty, investors will pay a premium for what's essentially a form of insurance. Higher options prices across the overall stock market indicate that investors expect heightened volatility.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
